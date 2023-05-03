Rashmika Mandanna Looks Uber-Cool In New Pics, Fans Love Her New Hairstyle

New Delhi: Time and again National crush Rashmika Mandanna ruled over the hearts of the masses with her various kinds of looks. Be it in films or reality, the actress has been adored by millions of people across the nation for her enchanting aura. Now, to rise the fashion quotient a bit higher, Rashmika has dropped some uber-cool and funky new look that has left her fans and netizens going gaga over it.

While introducing a range of her new look, Rashmika shared some stunning pictures on her social media in which she can be seen in different attires, some are in a cool yellow jacket and lower to a black hoodie on black oversized pants to a full green dress with white sneakers. Inspired by Japanese Minimalism and a combination of fashion with sports, Rashmika shot this photoshoot for an International brand and she further jotted down the caption while introducing her new look to her fans.

Rashmika's new look is absolutely quirky and indeed stunning as it looks and very different from what we have seen the actress before in. Her new look has indeed started a whole new conversation among her fans who are loving this different look of the actress.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.