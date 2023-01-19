topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on Thalapatty Vijay starrer Varisu’s success, says, ‘It really warms my heart’

Rashmika Mandanna opened up on Thalapatty Vijay starrer Varisu's success and said, “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on 'Varisu' really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful!”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on Thalapatty Vijay starrer Varisu’s success, says, ‘It really warms my heart’

New Delhi: Thalapatty Vijay - Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Varisu' has been gathering love from all across the country.  The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has grossed ₹ 210 crore in its first week worldwide and is touted as 'unstoppable' at the box office. Rashmika's performance in the songs 'Ranjithame' and 'Jimikki Ponnu' have been topping the music charts, making back-to-back headlines for the film.  

Talking about the success of the film, Rashmika says “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on 'Varisu' really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful!” 

She added, “The story and it's narrative is such, the moment I heard it, I was sure it will definitely connect with the family audiences, which was an instant yes for me. And the cherry on the cake was working with Vijay sir, which was a dream opportunity come true.” 

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films scheduled to release, one of them is ‘Varisu’, released across languages. She will also be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Animal’ and another which is currently under wraps.   

From the beginning of her career, Rashmika has been showered with immense love from audiences for her characters like 'Saanvi', 'Geetha', and the most recent 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule', and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. 

Live Tv

rashmika mandannaThalapatty VijayVarisuvarisu box office collectionsVarisu collectionsVarisu success

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?