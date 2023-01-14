Rashmika Mandanna reveals the idea behind her tattoo 'Irreplaceable,' check it out!

New Delhi: The National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna has had fans showering her with love all the time. The actress has proven her popularity and the power of her superstardom. With her upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ just round the corner for release. Rashmika in a recent interview said

“I think when I did get it done, I initially didn’t have any idea as such in mind as to what I want to get. There was this boy in my college who came and said, oh, girls can't take so much pain because, you know, girls are very scared of needles and me being a a rebel back then, I was like I'll show you.”

She further continued talking about the tattoo, “And then I wanted to get a tattoo done, but I didn't know what, what to actually get done. Like, I didn't know I wanted something and then I was sitting and thinking this through and then I realised I've always had this urge of being real and being just me. And I believe every other human being is irreplaceable. Like your energy cannot be replaced by someone else's energy. Nobody else can be you. You're irreplaceable to them.All of us are unique in our own ways and irreplaceable. So I wanted to show that and remind people that everyone is important.”

Rashmika Mandanna has achieved outstanding success with her pan-India film Pushpa - The Rise, and otherwise , On the work front she has 'Animal', this year and ‘Mission Majnu' just about to release. Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.