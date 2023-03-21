Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Marathi Avatar As She Performs Lavni For Zee Cine Marathi

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is known for capturing the hearts of audiences with her exceptional acting skills and stunning beauty is all ready to embrace a Marathi Mulgi avatar with her lavni performance at Zee Cine Marathi and audiences simply can't wait for it!

Rashmika who knows 5 languages already was seen speaking Marathi in the latest video which was posted by the channel and went viral. She was seen all ecstatic when asked about her experience and upcoming performance of a Marathi folk dance in the video. She says, "Jab school mein thi tab pehli baar Aika daajiba song ke liye hum folk dance kia tha. That was my first encounter with a Marathi song. After that, now I am doing Lavni so it is very very ,it brings back childhood memories. Bohot hi excited hu, Pehli baar Lavni kar rahi hu. I hope aap sabko entertain hoga. So Yes, Looking forward!"

At the end of the video she is seen speaking a few phrases in Marathi beautifully. "चर्चा रंगनार, बातमी गाजणार, मी येत, झी मराठी 26 मार्च, रविवार, संध्या. 7 वा"

It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. hopefully! https://t.co/KfXMwv6ZGW — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 20, 2023

Recently Rashmika also took to her social media to tweet about her performance and experience about learning some new Marathi phrases and here's what she said, "It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ️ hopefully!" The audiences are waiting to see her set the stage on fire!

The actress is known for her linguistic prowess and speaks six languages fluently. She believes that learning a new language is like unlocking a new world, and she loves to immerse herself in different cultures. Her linguistic talent has helped her to excel in her acting career, and she has been praised for her ability to bring authenticity to the characters she plays.

The actress who is considered the national crush of India has been able to connect with audiences in a unique way due to her fluency in six different languages. By breaking language barriers, she has been able to appeal to a wider audience and create a deeper connection with her fans. Winning hearts across the country, Rashmika will be now next seen in ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite Allu Arjun.