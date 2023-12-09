Rashmika Mandanna To Kickstart Shooting For Pushpa 2 In Hyderabad

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on a string of consecutive hits. Her latest release 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, which is an action-drama, has been breaking records at the Box Office with a collection exceeding over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the south actress is all set to start shooting for the second installment of blockbuster franchise 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' this December. As per the reports, the actress will resume shooting for 'Pushpa 2' from December 13 onwards. The report comes days after HT report claimed that the shooting of 'Pushpa 2' was postponed for two weeks after lead actor Allu Arjun faced severe back pain.

Throwing lights on the same, an independent industry source said, "Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film Animal. Immediately after the massive success of 'Animal', Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 13, 2023 in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivali opposite souther superstar Allu Arjun.".

PUSHPA 2

It will definitely be exciting to see Rashmika Mandanna playing the character of Srivali again in the Pushpa franchise. The leading actress left fans and audiences impressed with her layered performance as Geethanjali in the film 'Animal'. Her performance, appearance, and charming beauty in the film stand testimony to the saying that she is the only National Crush of Indian Cinema, and there is no match to it.

The upcoming Telugu action-drama film is directed and written by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and the second installment in the Pushpa film series.

'Pushpa 2' is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films to date. It is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

THE GIRLFRIEND

Besides 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in the female-oriented film, 'The Girlfriend'. The film is reported to be a thrilling love story and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The shooting of the film began in Hyderabad on December 6 and a few scenes of Rashmika was shot in a college near Gochibowli. The makers also dropped her look from the film, where she was dressed in ethnic, on the internet.

Rashmika has a few more projects in her kitty including 'Rainbow' and 'D51'.