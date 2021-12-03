हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's pleasant surprise to Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun is too cutesy!

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a never seen before, raw character in the film, the trailer of which will be released on 6th December. 

Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s pleasant surprise to Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun is too cutesy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following on social media. The actress will be seen with Allu Arjun in the much-awaited release Pushpa: The Rise. 

Recently, Rashmika decided to surprise her co-star by sending him a box of goodies. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of Rashmika's goodie box and thanked her. 

She also sent a handwritten note to him which read, "Just felt like sending you something sir...all the best to us for Pushpa! Love, Rashmika"

Allu Arjun took a photo of the goodie box and thanked Rashmika. He wrote, "Thank you for your pleasant surprise dear @rashmika_mandanna"

Apart from Rashmika, Pushpa also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

 

rashmika mandannaAllu ArjunPushpa: The RisePushpaSouth actress
