Rashmika Mandanna's pleasant surprise to Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun is too cutesy!

New Delhi: South sensation Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following on social media. The actress will be seen with Allu Arjun in the much-awaited release Pushpa: The Rise.

Recently, Rashmika decided to surprise her co-star by sending him a box of goodies. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of Rashmika's goodie box and thanked her.

She also sent a handwritten note to him which read, "Just felt like sending you something sir...all the best to us for Pushpa! Love, Rashmika"

Allu Arjun took a photo of the goodie box and thanked Rashmika. He wrote, "Thank you for your pleasant surprise dear @rashmika_mandanna"

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a never seen before, raw character in the film, the trailer of which will be released on 6th December.

Apart from Rashmika, Pushpa also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.