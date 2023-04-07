topStoriesenglish2592282
RAVANASURA TWITTER REVIEW

Ravanasura Twitter Review: Fans Watch Ravi Teja's Actioner Thriller And This Is Their Honest Movie Review

Ravanasura Movie Review, Audience Reaction: Ravi Teja produced the film under RT Team Works along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

South star Ravi Teja's Ravanasura opened in cinemas today and the as expected, fans thronged theatres to watch their favourite star perform some crazy stunts on reel. The Telugu psychological action thriller film has been directed by Sudheer Varma and the story is written by Srikanth Vissa. The movie which is made at a budget of around Rs 50 crore is bankrolled by Ravi Teja and Abhishek Nama.

Ravanasura has an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada. Check out the honest movie review by fans after watching Ravi Teja's action avatar in Ravanasura: 

RAVANASURA MOVIE PLOT

In the movie, Ravi plays a lawyer working under his ex-girlfriend Kanaka Mahalakshmi Mahalakshmi. The story takes an unexpected twist with the investigation of a series of murder cases. The thrill will keep you on the edge till the real criminal is exposed. The music of the film is composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo. 

The satellite and digital rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Amazon Prime Video.


 

