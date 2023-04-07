Ravanasura Twitter Review: Fans Watch Ravi Teja's Actioner Thriller And This Is Their Honest Movie Review
Ravanasura Movie Review, Audience Reaction: Ravi Teja produced the film under RT Team Works along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures.
South star Ravi Teja's Ravanasura opened in cinemas today and the as expected, fans thronged theatres to watch their favourite star perform some crazy stunts on reel. The Telugu psychological action thriller film has been directed by Sudheer Varma and the story is written by Srikanth Vissa. The movie which is made at a budget of around Rs 50 crore is bankrolled by Ravi Teja and Abhishek Nama.
RAVANASURA TWITTER REVIEW
Ravanasura has an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada. Check out the honest movie review by fans after watching Ravi Teja's action avatar in Ravanasura:
Theatre mottam shake aindi@RaviTeja_offl and @sudheerkvarma
Congratulations for another blockbuster 100cr loading #Ravanasura pic.twitter.com/dFTI8sLUQh— Nayak (@Rakesh64488715) April 7, 2023
#Ravanasura is another Eldorado of Telugu cinemasudheer anna direction was fantastic.#RaviTeja anna acting was next level. anna on-screen presence was lit
Doubt ae ledhu biggest blockbuster of 2023 summer
Rating:3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/9FjSgV7FGb — MASS CARD HERE... (@ERESHAM1) April 7, 2023
It's time to get your dose of mass entertainment with #Ravanasura!
Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl is all set to take over the Big Screens
Good luck to the team! We hope that #Ravanasura will erupt like a volcano at the box office @iamSushanthA @sudheerkvarma… pic.twitter.com/LONKpsXUOj — Mahesh Babu Trends (@MaheshFanTrends) April 7, 2023
#Ravanasura REVIEW : Apart from few lags & routine scenes , it worked out well pic.twitter.com/jjE3P8YAPe — Amc Talks (@amctalkofficial) April 6, 2023
RAVANASURA MOVIE PLOT
In the movie, Ravi plays a lawyer working under his ex-girlfriend Kanaka Mahalakshmi Mahalakshmi. The story takes an unexpected twist with the investigation of a series of murder cases. The thrill will keep you on the edge till the real criminal is exposed. The music of the film is composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo.
The satellite and digital rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Amazon Prime Video.
