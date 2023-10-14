New Delhi: Acclaimed producer Abhishek Agarwal, who has previously delivered successes like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2', is now all set to make a big impact on the silver screen with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. With the trailer garnering immense love, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness Ravi Teja as India's biggest thief.

What came as a surprise was the simultaneous release of the film in sign language as well. This positive initiative is spearheaded by none other than producer Abhishek Agarwal, whose idea is to make this film available to everyone worldwide. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in sign language across 65+ screens in India and overseas.

The film is based on true rumors and stars Ravi Teja, along with Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, and the leading ladies, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon, in prominent roles.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It is co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal. This pan-Indian film starring Ravi Teja is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, as a Reliance Entertainment release in North India.