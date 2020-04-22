RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY takes over Twitter after Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Vijay on Wednesday announced that he has donated Rs 1.3 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts. This includes a donation to PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Elated over the superstar’s efforts, his fans started thanking him on Twitter and soon, #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY became one of the top trends on social media.

As per reports, Vijay has donated Rs 25 lakh towards PM-CARES Fund, Rs 50 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund, Rs 5 lakh each to the CM Relief Funds of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. He has also supported Pondicherry in its fight against COVID-19 with Rs 5 lakh while Rs 25 lakh has been donated by him to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). Meanwhile, a certain additional amount has also been kept for his fan clubs.

Here’s how Vijay has decided to contribute towards the relief work, as shared by one of his fan clubs on Twitter.

Now, check out the tweets dedicated to Thalapathy Vijay:

THis is why He Called as "SAMRAT OF SOUTH INDIA" @actorvijay Donated Corona Relief Fund to all south Indian States..#RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY pic.twitter.com/74viTi6bav — Online Vijay FC (@OnlineVijayFC) April 22, 2020

Apart from his Contribution to Various State CM Funds & PM Fund. His contribution through his fanclubs says how much he Believe fans . Morethan an Actor he is our " Annan " Love you Thalaivaa @actorvijay #RealHeroThalapathyVIJAY #Master — Vijay Team Online (@VijayTeamOnline) April 22, 2020

Vijay is the latest star to donate to the coronavirus relief work. Earlier, south superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Karthi, Suriya and others pledged their support to the different funds.

On the work front, Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Bigil’, has ‘Master’ coming up. He stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan in the film. The release date of ‘Master’ has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.