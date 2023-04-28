Reeshma Nanaiah To Portray Queen Macchlakshmi In KD - The Devil

New Delhi: The wait is over for she is here! As promised, the makers of 'KD – The Devil' have introduced the leading lady of the film. Actress Reeshma Nanaiah will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja as Queen Macchlakshmi. As Reeshma enters KD's vintage adda, she looks every bit feisty. In fact, her stance is the one that suits a true queen, especially when she is a queen who converts her King's pain into power. Fans have been very excited to meet Reeshma aka Queen Macchlakshmi and they cannot wait to see more of her on the big screen.

Talking about her character, Reeshma says, "The best part about Queen Macchlakshmi is the larger-than-life persona she ensues. From the poster you know, she is strong-headed, she is feisty, and playing her role was indeed great. It was challenging but thrilling. What was exciting was to also share the frame with action Prince Dhruva Sarja. I am very excited."

A period action-entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, 'KD - The Devil' also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran. KVN Productions presents 'KD - The Devil' directed by Prem and also produced by Suprith. The pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of media members from across the country. The teaser opens with the entire police department being put on a high alert as a most wanted gangster is all set to walk out of a jail. An ocean of people are seen assembled outside the jail, to give him the gangster a hero's welcome as he gets released from the jail. The gangster, however, has no time to waste as he starts hunting down his enemies with his machete, which is dripping with the blood. The power struggle seems to be for the control of the city’s underworld.