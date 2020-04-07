हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalinga Sasi

Renowned Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi dies

Kalinga Sasi had a brief but eventful film career.

Renowned Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi dies
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Kozhikode: Popular drama artiste and in recent times a film star who did cameo roles -- Kalinga Sasi alias V Chandrakumar passed away at a private hospital, here, in the wee hours of Tuesday, said family sources.

The 59-year-old artiste's first screen appearance was in 2009 in "Kerala Cafe" movie and since then he has acted in about 30 Malayalam films. One of his best performances was in the superstar Mammootty film, "Pranchiettan and the Saint' in 2010.

Sasi had a brief but eventful film career.

The artiste began his acting career early in his life and was a regular in a few drama troupes based here.

The last rites would be held here, later in the day.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kalinga SasiKalinga Sasi deadV ChandrakumarMalayalam actor
Next
Story

Kannada celluloid comedian 'Bullet' Prakash dies at 44

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 4281, Deaths 111