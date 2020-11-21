हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telugu poet

Renowned Telugu poet, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Devi Priya dies

Born as Khaja Hussain on August 15, 1951 at Tadikonda in Guntur district, he used Devi Priya as his pen name as a writer and went on to win the Sahitya Akademi Award. 

Renowned Telugu poet, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Devi Priya dies
Pic Courtesy: Zee Hindustan

Amaravati: Popular Telugu poet, writer and journalist Devi Priya succumbed to ill health in a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday.

Born as Khaja Hussain on August 15, 1951 at Tadikonda in Guntur district, he used Devi Priya as his pen name as a writer and went on to win the Sahitya Akademi Award. Hussain was considered as one of the state's first political commentators, said an official statement from Andhra Pradesh government.

As a journalist, he worked in Telugu newspapers as well as an English daily, including earning fame for a poetic cartoon strip. Hussain wrote lyrics for Telugu movies such as Rangula Kala, Ragulutunna Bharatam and Pallaki.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of Hussain on Saturday. Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the poet.

Harichandan offered prayers for the peace of Hussain's soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Tags:
Telugu poetDevi PriyaHyderabad
Next
Story

'Aravinda Sametha' will always be special for me: Pooja Hegde

  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will inaugurate development projects