Renowned Telugu poet, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Devi Priya dies

Amaravati: Popular Telugu poet, writer and journalist Devi Priya succumbed to ill health in a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday.

Born as Khaja Hussain on August 15, 1951 at Tadikonda in Guntur district, he used Devi Priya as his pen name as a writer and went on to win the Sahitya Akademi Award. Hussain was considered as one of the state's first political commentators, said an official statement from Andhra Pradesh government.

As a journalist, he worked in Telugu newspapers as well as an English daily, including earning fame for a poetic cartoon strip. Hussain wrote lyrics for Telugu movies such as Rangula Kala, Ragulutunna Bharatam and Pallaki.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of Hussain on Saturday. Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the poet.

Harichandan offered prayers for the peace of Hussain's soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.