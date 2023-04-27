topStoriesenglish2599818
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MAMUKKOYA

Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan Express Grief Over Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya’s Demise

Celebrities like Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Dileep, Dulquer Salmaan and others took to social media and expressed grief over veteran actor Mamukkoya's death.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan Express Grief Over Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya’s Demise

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. The news of his demise has left his fans, admirers and the film fraternity very sad. Several celebrities from South India including Tovino Thomas, Revathy and Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and expressed their grief on his demise.

Sharing a picture of Mamukkoya on Instagram, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Rest in peace." Kunchacko Boban was all emotional as he posted a picture of Mamukkoya on his Instagram handle and penned a note that read, "Another legend bids Adieu leaving some fond memories............ MAMMOOKKOYA CHETTAN." Revathy on the other hand, penned an emotional note which read, "#Mamukkoya… have always admired him as an actor and person. Very well read, when in a role he is constantly thinking of how to make it better. Worked with him in very few films, the last being #mollyauntyrocks . Enjoyed every shot we did, every input he gave, memories that will always remain with me. May his soul rest in peace."

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a picture of Mamukkoya. Actor Dileep took to Instagram and wrote, "That full smile has faded, with the heart, like a friend and brother, goodbye to the Sultan of laughter." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TovinoThomas (@tovinothomas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Revathy Asha Kelunni (@revathyasha)

Mamukkoya passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday. The actor had gone to attend a football tournament in Kalikavu district where he collapsed. The 'Gafoor Ka Dost' actor was born on 5 July 1946 in Kerala and was quite fond of theatre from the very beginning of his career.  

He contributed widely to Malayalam cinema and acted in more than 450 movies after his debut movie `Anyarude Bhoomi` (1979). His first prominent role came in 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam' (1986), which was directed by Sibi Malayil and had Mohanlal in the lead. He was married to Suhara Mammukoya and had four children. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?