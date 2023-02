RIPLegend: Veteran Filmmaker K Viswanath Dies at 92, Bollywood to Tollywood- Celebrities Pay Tributes

New Delhi: Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned director Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away on late Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. The five-time national award winner was suffering from age-related ailments. Many Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the filmmaker.

Fans are deeply saddened by the demise and are trending 3 hashtags on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, `RRR` director SS Rajamouli wrote, "Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever (rest was written in a regional language)."

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

Jr NTR extended condolence and wrote, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter, his pictures with the filmmaker and wrote, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath 's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!"

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Sharing pictures of himself and late director K Viswanath, Anil Kapoor wrote, "K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple... RIP My Guru."

K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…

RIP My Guru pic.twitter.com/vmqfhbZORx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 2, 2023

AR Rahman wrote, "Anjali tradition, warmth, heart, music, dance, love .....your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji." He also shared a picture with him on his Twitter account.

Anjali tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji pic.twitter.com/HivlTfUFe3 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 2, 2023

Indian filmmaker Mohan Raja too wrote on Twitter, "#RipLegend K Viswanath garu"

Mammootty penned an emotional note, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu.



Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Viswanath started his professional life as an audiographer. His filmmaking career began under director Adurthi Subba Rao after a brief stint as a sound engineer, and he later went on to work as an assistant director for the Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi in 1951. With the 1965 movie Aatma Gowravam, Viswanath made his directorial debut and went on to win the state Nandi award.

Following it, the director released `Chelleli Kapuram`, `O Seeta Katha`, `Jeevana Jyoti`, and `Sarada`. In addition to performing in major films, Viswanath also directed some of them, including `Swarabhishekam`, `Pandurangadu`, `Narasimha Naidu`, `Lakshmi Narasimha` and `Seemasimham`, `Kuruthipunal`, `Kakkai Siraginilae` and `Bagavathi`.Additionally, he appeared in over twenty films from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

He also did many collaborations with Rakesh Roshan in Bollywood. He was honoured with Padma Shri honour in 1992 and the Dada Saheb Phalke in 2017. Over the course of a career spanning over four decades, he won the Filmfare awards eight times.

(With Indputs from ANI)