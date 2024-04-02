Rishab Shetty Expressed His Love For Sports, Says, 'Both Cricket And Cinema Are Two Of My Greatest Loves'

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors in Indian cinema. The multi-faceted personality needs no introduction, as he has always left the masses in awe of his extraordinary craft.

Besides being one of the most widely recognized names, Rishab Shetty is a man who is a great follower of cinema and cricket. In a recently given interview, he spoke about the same and said, "With Kantara Chapter 1 set to go on floors soon, my schedule has become extremely hectic. I didn't have the time to travel to Bengaluru to put this video together. So we decided on a concept that works in such a way that we could shoot in my hometown of Kundapura."

Continuing the same, he said, "I used to be an ardent cricket player during my school and college days. Even today, I have a cricket kit in the boot of my car and take to playing the game whenever I get time off from work."

Recently, an image of Rishab Shetty was uploaded on social media from the sets of Kantara, and speaking about the same, he said, "It's the same field where we did our rehearsals for Kantara, and the team that helped me prepare for my role was also the one to aid me in shooting this video as well. I enjoyed planning this out, as both cricket and cinema are two of my greatest loves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.