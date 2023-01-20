Rishab Shetty seeks Daiva's blessings at Bhoota Kola Festival, thanks god for Kantara's massive success!

New Delhi: Hombale Films' Kantara helped bring out the story from the heartland of India, capturing the hearts of the audiences like magic. The film addressed a story inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva magnificently like never seen before and the way the action thriller went on to achieve greatness is the sheer epitome of the blessings of one and only Daiva. To give homage to the blessing of the divine god, the team got a chance to seek blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared a video capturing glimpses of the team as they seek blessing from the real Daiva. They further jotted down the caption -

"ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva! @shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG @Karthik1423"

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.