Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' beats 'KGF 2' to become the highest rated Indian film

New Delhi: Kantara, the latest Kannada film from actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, has surpassed Yash-starrer KGF 2 to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10 whereas 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has been rated '8.0.'

The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. The makers, happy with the movie's performance, recently released the Hindi trailer of the film.

Here is the Hindi trailer of the movie released by the makers:

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film is slated to be released on the 14th of October.