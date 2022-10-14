NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' beats 'KGF 2' to become the highest rated Indian film

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film is slated to be released on the 14th of October.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kantara becomes becomes the highest rated Indian film on IMDb
  • The film stars actor Rishab Shetty
  • The film's Hindi version is to be released on the 14th of November

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' beats 'KGF 2' to become the highest rated Indian film

New Delhi: Kantara, the latest Kannada film from actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, has surpassed Yash-starrer KGF 2 to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb.

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada.  The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10 whereas 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has been rated '8.0.'

The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. The makers, happy with the movie's performance, recently released the Hindi trailer of the film.

Here is the Hindi trailer of the movie released by the makers:

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film is slated to be released on the 14th of October.

Live Tv

KantaraRRRKGF2Rishab ShettyKantara Hindi version

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes