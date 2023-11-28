NEW DELHI: Following the global success of 'Kantara: A Legend' in the year 2022, Hombale Films recently announced the addition of another chapter in the film with 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

The makers released a power-packed and stunning first look and teaser of the film and right from the assets that have been released, it ensures that the makers are set to captivate audiences once again with their another cinematic masterpiece, and will take the masses on intense and divine cinematic ride of the film's world.

The announcement is one of the most successful first-look launches ever with 12 Million views and still counting and is trending at No. 1.

The first look and the teaser have taken the whole nation by storm and there is evidence of strong chatter for the film among the masses as they are looking forward to another cinematic brilliance from the Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty.

The massive response to the teaser is evident in the fact that the teaser has garnered 12 million views within 24 hours of release. Sharing the news Hombale Films wrote, "12 Million views and counting The magic of #Kantara1Teaser continues to enchant hearts of the audience!

The teaser showcases an ominous yet captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and provides a glimpse into the visionary world created by the Director for himself. The familiar roar that echoed in the first installment is back, setting the tone for the birth of a legend and the beginning of all. The teaser immerses viewers in the intense perspective of Rishab Shetty's character, creating an atmosphere filled with suspense and intrigue.

Besides this, the enchanting soulful music that left an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences last year makes a return in the new movie's video. The teaser concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released. The film will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and English.

In a remarkable feat, Hombale Films achieved unprecedented success in the previous year with two mega-blockbusters, 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Kantara', collectively grossing a staggering Rs 1600 crores globally.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films upcoming biggest release is the much-awaited 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire', which stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023, and the trailer is locked to release on December 1, 2023.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is eagerly anticipated for its release next year, with plans to captivate audiences in seven languages. The filming is scheduled to kick off at the end of December, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Although the cast is currently undisclosed, the first look of the movie teases a journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling. Get ready for an immersive experience that transcends linguistic boundaries and promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.