Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821469https://zeenews.india.com/regional/rishab-shettys-kantara-chapter-1-to-hit-theatres-on-this-date-2821469.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA: CHAPTER 1

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Rishab Shetty took to social media to announce the release date of his highly anticipated film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 09:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' To Hit Theatres On THIS Date (Image: x)

Mumbai: The release date of Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has been announced.

Taking to X, the makers announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

Sharing an intriguing poster, Rishab Shetty wrote in the caption, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on OCTOBER 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara."

Actor Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Earlier, taking to his Instagram, he shared a glimpse of his intense training.
In the post, he can be seen deeply focused during his Kalaripayattu session and the dedication on his face said it all. The actor kept the caption simple, adding just a heart-shaped emoticon.

Rishab also won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for 'Kantara'. Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara' became a pan-India hit in 2022.

On receiving a National Award for the film, he told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."

He also expressed gratitude towards his fans and said, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Rishab is now gearing up for 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK