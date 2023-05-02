Rockstar DSP Watches ‘Ponniyin Selvan- 2' With Kamal Haasan, Heaps Praises On The Film

New Delhi: Rockstar DSP who is in the headlines for topping international music magazine covers, international Billboard charts and more was seen enjoying a Ponniyin Selvan-2 movie night out with Kamal Haasan. The music composer also expressed gratitude and praised the entire PS-2 team for giving phenomenal deliveries on his social media.

He captioned his social media post saying, "What a Pleasure it was to watch d LEGEND #ManiRatnam Sir’s Masterpiece #PS2 sitting along wit d LEGEND #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sirr. Amazing Score by IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir & Brilliant Cinematography by #RaviVarman sir & every Actor & Technician @chiyaan #AishwaryaRai @trishtrashers @Karthi_Offl @iamVikramPrabhu @prakashraaj @actor_jayamravi @realsarathkumar #Jayaraman #Prabhu @rparthiepan @sobhitaD #AishwaryaLekshmi @MadrasTalkies_ @tipsofficial @LycaProductions."

A sequel to ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. 'PS- 1' had turned out to be a blockbuster on release collecting more than Rs 500 Cr at the box office. Upon release, the film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2022.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.

Meanwhile, the entertainer of all seasons, Rockstar DSP also made international DJ Martin Garrix groove on the beats of Oo Antava and more. His upcoming projects include Pushpa 2, Suriya 42, and more are in the pipeline.