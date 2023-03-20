topStoriesenglish2585813
Rohit Shetty Steps In Marathi Industry With Tejasswi Prakash-Starrer 'School College Ani Life'

The film stars 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, known for his work in the series 'Meeraa' and 'The Final Call'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
  • 'School College Ani Life' is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar filmmaker Rohit Shetty has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

'School College Ani Life' is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

The entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.

