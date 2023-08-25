‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan Extends Wishes To 69th National Film Awards Winners

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan on Friday penned down a sweet note as her extended heartfelt wishes to the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. Ram Charan conveyed his sentiments, saying, "A moment of pride, as we celebrate the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. A Clean Sweep by my near and dear. Heartiest Congratulations to: Team RRR and the visionary SS Rajamouli Garu on their six National Awards. MM Keeravaani Garu, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Srinivas Mohan, King Soloman, DVV Entertainment, DV Danayya Garu, It's been a remarkable journey.

My brother Vaishnav Tej and my next director Buchi Babu Sana for the success of Uppena. Double Cheers for team Pushpa, my brother Allu Arjun and DSP. My dearest co-star Alia Bhatt for Gangubai. To all the other winners, Thank You for making Indian cinema proud." Notably, his own film 'RRR', which got home the Oscars earlier this year, stood out as a symbol of triumph, winning six National Awards.

Kaala Bhairava won Best Male Playback singer award for 'Komuram Bheemudo' track from 'RRR'. SS Rajamouli's film was also declared Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment. The film also received awards in categories 'Best Action Direction', 'Best Choreography', 'Best Special Effects' and 'Best Music Direction'.



The announcement evoked a celebratory mood in 'RRR' team. Congratulating the winners, SS Rajamouli took to 'X' and wrote, "It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition. Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master."

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.