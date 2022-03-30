हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RRR collections

RRR Box Office report: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's period drama to cross lifetime business of Baahubali in Week 1, mints Rs 107 cr

Post COVID-19 pandemic, films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and now RRR have helped in reviving the theatres in a big way. 

RRR Box Office report: Ram Charan, Jr NTR&#039;s period drama to cross lifetime business of Baahubali in Week 1, mints Rs 107 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic saga 'RRR' has smashed Box Office with moolah raining at ticket counters. The movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is being loved by the masses and is set to cross the lifetime business of Rajamouli's blockbuster hit Baahubali Hindi in week 1. 

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is on its way to creating many new records. He wrote: #RRR HINDI benchmarks...
 #SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹ cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century
 Will cross lifetime biz of #Baahubali [2015] in Week 1
Sixth cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF

#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and now RRR have helped in reviving the theatres in a big way. 

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RRR collectionsRRR box office reportSS RajamouliBaahubaliRam CharanJr NTRAlia BhattThe Kashmir FilesRRR Box Office collections
Next
Story

After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda to star in Puri Jagannadh's 'JGM' in never-seen-before avatar!

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: PM Modi to address virtual BIMSTEC summit in Sri Lanka