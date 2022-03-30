RRR Box Office report: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's period drama to cross lifetime business of Baahubali in Week 1, mints Rs 107 cr

New Delhi: The maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic saga 'RRR' has smashed Box Office with moolah raining at ticket counters. The movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is being loved by the masses and is set to cross the lifetime business of Rajamouli's blockbuster hit Baahubali Hindi in week 1.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is on its way to creating many new records. He wrote: #RRR HINDI benchmarks...

#SSRajamouli's third film to cross ₹ cr, #JrNTR - #RamCharan's first century

Will cross lifetime biz of #Baahubali [2015] in Week 1

Sixth cr film [post pandemic], after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm, #Pushpa, #GangubaiKathiawadi and #TKF

#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and now RRR have helped in reviving the theatres in a big way.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.