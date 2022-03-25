RRR full HD movie LEAKED online by Tamilrockers, Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer hit by piracy

New Delhi: The much-awaited SS Rajamouli entertainer 'RRR' opened in theatres today (March 25, 2022) amid much hullaballoo. After days of extensive promotions, the movie was released in cinemas and the initial response seems positive as per reactions of netizens online. However, the film has been hit by piracy like its predecessors.

RRR has been reportedly leaked online and is being circulated on piracy-based websites and platforms such as Tamilrockers, as per Asianetnewsable.com. The notorious platform is infamous for leaking top regional, Bollywood and Hollywood movies ahead of the big screen release, thereby affecting the business massively.

After this came to the notice of a few fans, support poured in for SS Rajamouli and the RRR star cast.

However, RRR is not the first Telugu film to be leaked online. Earlier, films including Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online.

Last year, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.

(Disclaimer: Zee News does not promote or support piracy of any kind)