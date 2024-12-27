Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836546https://zeenews.india.com/regional/rrr-making-on-netflix-watch-how-ss-rajamouli-film-brought-glory-to-india-at-the-oscars-2836546.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RRR

RRR Making On Netflix: Watch How SS Rajamouli Film Brought Glory To India At The Oscars

'RRR Behind & Beyond' has been receiving tremendous love from the audience! Netizens are raving about SS Rajamouli and the entire film being a cinematic spectacle of a kind!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRR Making On Netflix: Watch How SS Rajamouli Film Brought Glory To India At The Oscars Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's directorial cinematic spectacle, RRR, was undoubtedly one of the biggest films that shattered records upon its release in 2022. From earning immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike to ruling the box office and making us proud globally, the film left an indelible mark.

Now, it's time to experience the Making of RRR, available exclusively on Netflix.

Recently, the makers of RRR released RRR Behind & Beyond on the big screen, which received a roaring response from audiences everywhere. This behind-the-scenes journey has left fans thrilled. Now, the time has come to dive deeper into the making of this epic masterpiece.

With RRR Behind & Beyond now released on Netflix, it’s an absolute visual treat for the audience. Everyone is raving about this documentary, which explores one of India’s biggest films. Here’s how it has taken social media by storm, with the audience showering it with praise.

Moreover, RRR was the film that brought Oscar glory to India. The song "Naatu Naatu" won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category. The win made RRR the first and only Indian feature film to win an Academy Award. 

RRR is one of the few films that has truly changed the dynamics of the entertainment industry. With a story that stimulates a range of emotions—from friendship and patriotism to rage and love—this film is a power-packed entertainer that left everyone in awe.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR was The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was released on 25 March 2022.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK