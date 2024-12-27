RRR Making On Netflix: Watch How SS Rajamouli Film Brought Glory To India At The Oscars

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's directorial cinematic spectacle, RRR, was undoubtedly one of the biggest films that shattered records upon its release in 2022. From earning immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike to ruling the box office and making us proud globally, the film left an indelible mark.

Now, it's time to experience the Making of RRR, available exclusively on Netflix.

Recently, the makers of RRR released RRR Behind & Beyond on the big screen, which received a roaring response from audiences everywhere. This behind-the-scenes journey has left fans thrilled. Now, the time has come to dive deeper into the making of this epic masterpiece.

The journey is finally over. The success story of this cinema is now in the history book of Indian celluloid. The documentary #RRRBehindAndBeyond captures all the best moments of its wonderful and emotional journey, a closure to all RRR fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/L96WcUosu9 — Rick Sulgie (@Aloydinkan) December 27, 2024

For those who doubt RRR's quality, watch the documentary on its making. It reveals the incredible journey from a single dream to global cinematic success, showcasing Telugu cinema's evolution and Rajamouli's masterful craftsmanship. It's an inspiring and heartwarming watch. #RRR pic.twitter.com/BE1s4ZZCLa — Prasanth Chitturi (@PrasanthChittu1) December 27, 2024

Just watched #RRRBehindAndBeyondOnNetflix

Damnnn what a documentary it was!!! Not just rejoicing the film but also got a feeling to re-watch the film again. @ssrajamouli hands down is the greatest commercial director in India atm and kudos to @ssk1122 and the whole team of #RRR — LARGOSUGAR (@charithwrites) December 27, 2024

Watching @RRRMovie making documentary in Netflix



If you want to know why @ssrajamouli is undisputed emperor of Indian cinema, watch it now



and still get emotional/patriotic looking at Komaram Bheemudo scene; best act of the movie and was best Indian performance since Bahubali 2 — Aditya Jakki (@adityajakki) December 26, 2024

With RRR Behind & Beyond now released on Netflix, it’s an absolute visual treat for the audience. Everyone is raving about this documentary, which explores one of India’s biggest films. Here’s how it has taken social media by storm, with the audience showering it with praise.

Moreover, RRR was the film that brought Oscar glory to India. The song "Naatu Naatu" won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category. The win made RRR the first and only Indian feature film to win an Academy Award.

RRR is one of the few films that has truly changed the dynamics of the entertainment industry. With a story that stimulates a range of emotions—from friendship and patriotism to rage and love—this film is a power-packed entertainer that left everyone in awe.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR was The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was released on 25 March 2022.