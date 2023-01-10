'RRR' star Ram Charan takes selfies with thousands of fans in LA, check them out

New Delhi: Global Star Ram Charan's fandom knows no bounds. The actor is in LA for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for 'RRR' which has been nominated in 2 categories namely Best Film In Foreign Language and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu.'

Fans of the mega power star gathered outside a cinema in LA wherein the movie was being screened, and they all even braved the torrential LA Rains, with posters of Ram and ecstatic chants of his name.

Ram who has always impressed audiences with his sheer humility, proved to be a humble albeit Global Star again as he graciously posed for selfies with all the fans.

The videos have been doing the rounds on social media ever since they were uploaded by several fan clubs and netizens have hailed him as a Global Star.

RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, deals with their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.

The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. Its music is composed by MM Keeravani.