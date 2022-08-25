'RRR' star Ram Charan to resume shooting for his next movie

New Delhi: South superstar Ram Charan has had a great year so far. His last film, 'RRR' where he acted alongside another superstar, Jr. NTR has done wonders at the box office and, at the same time, has been much appreciated by the critics and the global audience, which includes non-indians. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli of 'Baahubali' fame, also has a chance to make history by being nominated for Oscars in the best actor (Jr NTR) and best film categories.

However, Ram Charan has not wasted any time since the film's release and has immediately begun production on his next film, RC15.

The bond that Charan and his director, S Shankar share is evident from the shoot, the social media posts and their on-set camaraderie. In fact, Mega Power Star even took to his social media to tweet, "Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon.

All the best!! " as a response to director Shankar’s tweet.

Here is the tweet posted by the actor:

The tweet was in connection to the shoot of RC 15 as well as R Shankar's next film, Indian 2, both of which are slated to be shot simultaneously in Vizag and Hyderabad.

The film RC 15 which also stars actors such as Kiara Advani and Anjali has been written and is being helmed by 'Robot' fame director S Shankar.