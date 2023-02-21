topStoriesenglish2575723
RRR Star Ram Charan Walks Barefoot at Airport as he Heads off for Oscars 2023- See Viral Pics

RRR star Ram Charan headed off to the US for the 95th Academy Awards. What caught everyone's attention was that he was walking barefoot at the Hyderabad airport.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: And the journey to get an Oscar home has begun. After Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen, `RRR` star Ram Charan has now headed to the US for the 95th Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 12. On Tuesday, Ram Charan was spotted in an all-black look at Hyderabad airport.

His film `RRR` is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. In the videos and pictures captured by paparazzi, Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport. Reportedly, Ram Charan is following Ayyappa Deeksha, a ritual followed by a devotee of Lord Ayyappa before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala.  

See the pics here

Reacting to his videos on social media at the time, fans praised him. "Ram Charan never fails to win hearts. All the best to RRR team. Go get the golden trophy," a social media user commented. "Proud of Ram Charan," another one wrote. It was in 2009 when India last won an Oscar for a film`s music. Composer AR Rahman won best original song and best original score for the song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), directed by Danny Boyle. After Golden Globe`s win, everyone's expectations from the RRR movie increased. 

Besides RRR, Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga`s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.  

