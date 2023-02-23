'RRR' Superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan get Nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards

New Delhi: Putting India on the global map one step higher each time, Global Superstar NTR Jr bags the ‘Best Actor nomination in an Action Movie' category at the Critics Choice Super Awards. The Pan-Indian Superstar who soared to global dominance with his performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR is absolutely deserving in every way. Along with Jr NTR, his RRR co-star Ram Charan is also in the race for best actor in an action movie, along with Nicolas Cage ('The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'), Tom Cruise ('Top Gun: Maverick') and Brad Pitt ('Bullet Train'), notes 'Variety'.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) unveiled the nominees for the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards last night. Winners for the same will be released on Thursday, March 16.

'RRR,' as a magnum opus, has previously won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song (for 'Naatu Naatu,' in which NTR Jr danced his heart out), among a slew of other international accolades. 'Naatu Naatu' is also nominated for the Oscars this year! The winning streak continues as RRR is also nominated for 'Best Action Movie' at the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards.

Warner Bros' 'The Batman' leads the film nominees with six nods, including best superhero movie, as many as three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, (and the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie). Zoe Kravitz landed a nom for best actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.