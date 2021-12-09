RRR trailer: Ram Charan-JR NTR's intense, raw and intriguing saga is a must-watch!

New Delhi: After a long wait, the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated star-studded period action drama 'RRR' have unveiled the trailer of the film, adding much delight to the audiences. The period drama stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR rippled the waves of everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles.

The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences are truly unmatchable. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store, and has built the anticipation further for the audiences wanting more.

The trailer launch was followed by a grand event in Mumbai.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theater.

RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on January 7, 2022.