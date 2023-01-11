RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' brings home the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score, here's what MM Keeravaani has to say!

New Delhi: Winning against the odds of some of the biggest names in the industry, RRR brought home a momentous honour at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Marking its 80th ceremony, the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were streamed LIVE from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India this morning. The night etched a mark in the history of entertainment when an Indian song, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Score category with SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR. An unforgettable feat for Indians across the world after almost a decade, this win was brought home by the RRR cast and crew. Watch the winning speech and this unforgettable moment exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the Telugu super hit Naatu Naatu features Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing to this foot-tapping tune. The song has bagged the award after competing against some big names including Taylor Swift’s “Carolina”, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” and “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna.

Receiving the honour on stage, Composer, MM Keeravaani, in his emotional speech said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, Golden Globe. I am very overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been a practice to say that this award actually goes to someone else, so I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say, that I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words”

Adding further, he thanked, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of this movie, SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support and Mr. Prem Rakshith who animated Naatu Naatu song and without him, this wouldn't have happened. Kaala Bhairava who has given wonderful arrangements to the song, Mr. Chanderbose for his wonderful words as a lyricist and Mr. Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered this song with high energy and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina on the song. And last but not the least, Mr. Siddharth S and Jeevan Babu who programmed for the song. Lastly, thank you Srivalli”