हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shyam Singha Roy

Sai Pallavi gets hug from Nani as she turns emotional at 'Shyam Singha Roy' pre-release event

Shyam Singha Roy is scheduled to release on December 24.

Sai Pallavi gets hug from Nani as she turns emotional at &#039;Shyam Singha Roy&#039; pre-release event

Hyderabad: The makers of Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' held a pre-release event on Sunday where the lead actress got emotional as the director praised her.

The entire cast and crew had attended the event, which was witnessed by a euphoric set of audience.

Director Rahul Sankrityan discussed his experience working for the film.

In taking Sai Pallavi's name, the filmmaker praised her flawless performance in the film. Soon, the crowd started chanting her name constantly.

Sai Pallavi, who was feeling overwhelmed by the love, became quite emotional at that moment. Nani hugged Sai Pallavi as tears filled her eyes.

Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty, who shared the dais with her, were all smiles as Sai Pallavi received applause.

Rahul Sankrityan also said that Sai Pallavi will become a "legendary" actress, in the coming times, which was received with a huge round of applause by the audience.

Rahul also lauded Nani for his dedication, as he also praised the other team members during the event.

'Shyam Singha Roy' is billed to be a commercial thriller with mystic elements imbibed in the story.

Sai Pallavi is to appear in a powerful role, as she portrays a 'Devadasi'.

Slated for release on December 24, 'Shyam Singha Roy' has generated decent buzz.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shyam Singha RoySai PallaviNaniKrithi Shettysai pallavi turns emotional
Next
Story

‘Soul of 'RRR' lies in flashback sequence with Ajay Devgn,’ reveals SS Rajmouli

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Vajpayee government has done tremendous work for Vaishya community- Dr. Subhash Chandra