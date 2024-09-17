Saif Ali Khan As Bhaira In Devara: Part 1 Looks Intriguing - All You Need To Know About His Telugu Debut

New Delhi: With the release of NTR Jr.’s much-anticipated film, 'Devara: Part 1', just days away, excitement for the grand cinematic event is reaching fever pitch. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, plunges audiences into a mythical coastal realm where the brave warrior Devara, played by NTR Jr., battles both the perils of the sea and a dangerous conspiracy rooted within his own family.

At a recent panel discussion led by moderator Sandeep Reddy Vanga, insights into the film's creation were shared, including how Saif Ali Khan secured his role as the antagonist Bhaira. The discussion highlighted the impact of Saif's previous work, particularly his powerful performance in 'Omkara', which significantly influenced NTR Jr. and Koratala Siva’s decision to cast him.

Saif, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema with this film, spoke candidly about his initial reaction to the offer. “When I was approached for the film, it was a great honor,” Saif remarked. “I have a deep appreciation for Hyderabad cinema and believe it represents a promising future for actors from Bombay. I felt incredibly fortunate to receive this opportunity.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Saif admitted to initial concerns about the role and the language barrier. However, these apprehensions were quickly alleviated by director Koratala Siva’s reassuring approach. “Koratala Siva told me, ‘Just show up, and it’s going to be an easy experience. Don’t worry about it,’” Saif recalled with a smile.

'Devara: Part 1' is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.

