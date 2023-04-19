Saif Ali Khan To Make His Debut In Telugu Cinema With Koratala Siva's NTR 30

New Delhi: There are very few actors in India who have the ability to disappear in their characters. Over the years, Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has moulded his craft in a way that he makes each of his characters shine. Be it the desolate Sartaj Singh in 'Sacred Games', or the unpredictably devilish Uday Bhan in Tanhaji or more recently the conflicted SSP Vikram in last year's 'Vikram Vedha', Khan has the unique ability to hide his star power and be consumed by the characters he has at hand.

Saif Ali Khan on his role in #NTR30, "It's a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me . My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision ; he narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound emotionally involved all the way.

On his co star, Jr NTR, Saif says, "Oh, NTR is very friendly and charming and super -passionate also ! I admire the ambition of making a pan-India film .We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language .This is NTR’s exciting plan.”

On the technicians of the film, Saif says, "The DOP(director of photography) is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this . It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big .I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services . My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!"