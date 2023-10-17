New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to start 2024 with a bang as he eagerly anticipates the release of his debut Telugu pan-India film 'Saindhav' where he shares the screen with superstar Venkatesh. In this highly-anticipated film, Nawazuddin takes on the role of the lead antagonist, and going by the impressive teaser he seems to be perfectly in his element.

Known for his exceptional talent in portraying negative characters, Nawazuddin’s transition into the role of a villain in ‘Saindhav’ appears effortless and impeccable. The teaser of the film introduces Venkatesh as a family man but takes an unexpected turn as the antagonist Vikas, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes his entrance. The teaser efficiently conveys that Vikas is a formidable force not to be taken lightly.

The teaser captures a captivating game of one-upmanship between Venkatesh and Nawazuddin's character. From mastering the accent to delivering terror with an authentic touch, Nawazuddin has once again left audiences, not just in Bollywood but also in the South Indian film industry, in awe of his acting prowess.

Since the teaser’s release, Nawazuddin's fans have been showering him with praise for his terrific performance as the antagonist. Social media platforms are flooded with accolades such as "Mad villain role; this man is killing it in the movie," "Nawazuddin Siddiqui's entry is the best," "the king of acting," and "a masterpiece with Nawazuddin," along with expressions of amazement at his fiery performance in the South Indian film industry.

With the film scheduled to release on January 13, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating Nawazuddin’s Telugu debut in "Saindhav', and they can't wait to see the actor in action once again. In addition to 'Saindhav', Nawazuddin will also be seen in a pivotal role in 'Section 108,' promising an exciting year ahead for himself and his fans.