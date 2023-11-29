Salaar Director Prashanth Praises Prabhas As 'Pan-India Star With Heart Of Gold'

New Delhi: Among the most well-known directors and screenwriters in the Indian film industry is Prashanth Neel. Fans who have adored Prabhas in his priceless action films will undoubtedly be in for a treat when they see him enter the action genre. Having contributed to projects such as ‘KGF 1’ and ‘KGF 2’, he has won the hearts of many people. Fans are now anxiously awaiting the highly anticipated Salaar, which will feature the dynamic duo of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas!

Salaar, an action/thriller movie starring pan India star, Prabhas is going to be a massive movie that has been creating a buzz on social media platforms. The film's story is set in the fictional town of Salaar and follows the titular character, who is a powerful and ruthless gangster. The film is said to be a stylish and action-packed thriller that will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.

Salaar's life is turned upside down when his best friend is killed by a rival gang. Vowing revenge, Salaar sets out to destroy the rival gang and bring their leader to justice.

The film's teaser received a positive reception from fans and critics alike. The teaser showcased Prabhas's intense performance and Prashanth Neel's stylish direction.

Recently, director Prashanth Neel was seen, talking about this massive superstar. He quoted, “Prabhas sir can show innocence like nobody else. But at the same time, he can also show you the aggression. I was sold on this aspect and have explored this quality in Salaar too. His personality perfectly suits for Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle.”

This only serves to highlight how Prabhas has managed to keep his grounded demeanour in spite of his enormous success! People are clamouring for their favourite hero to return to the big screen as he prepares for his impending release!

Salaar is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

On the work front, apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen in the highly awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD. The film boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Each actor brings their unique talents and charisma to their roles, ensuring that the film will be a feast for the eyes and ears.