'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Starrer Rakes In 500 Cr Worldwide - Deets Inside

New Delhi: The mass action entertainer Salaar: Part 1— Ceasefire has made its arrival on the big screen and is dominating the box office with an extraordinary hold. The film is setting new records at the worldwide box office and is proudly hoisting the flag of victory. It is well known that the film surprised everyone on Day 1 by earning 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office. Right from Day 1, the film has never turned back and continued the glorious march by entering the 500 crores at the worldwide box office, too, just in six days of release. Sharing the official box office collections, the film's official page wrote on social media:

The film directed by Prashanth Neel presents Pan India Superstar Prabhas in his best form ever, and the audiences are all raving about his action sequences and performances in the film. The rebel star has given his career-best performance after Baahubali.

The film from Hombale Films is undeniably the biggest and the original pan-India blockbuster and has surpassed biggies like KGF Chapter 1, Pushpa 1, and Baahubali 1. It has performed extraordinary in every language, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, but its performance in the overseas market is beyond outstanding. With Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire now becoming the blockbuster, Hombale Films has delivered the fourth consecutive blockbuster, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and Kantara.

The film is running riots everywhere, and the audiences are loving the content of the film. The stage is set for the sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, which has gained a solid fan base among the masses and guarantees a blockbuster in the making.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.