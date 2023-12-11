Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: CBFC Passes Prabhas-Starrer With A Certificate

NEW DELHI: Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by the pan-India star and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying a sky-high buzz among the fans and the audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the action spectacle on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With the film now ten days away from its grand theatrical release, in an exciting update, it has been revealed that the much-awaited actioner was recently submitted to the Central Board of Certification (CBFC), and following the censor board test, the film has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board with a runtime of 2 hours, 55 minutes.

This is indeed exciting news for the fans and the audiences who are waiting to witness the film on the big screens, as the film has several intense fight sequences, blood baths, and also compasses terrifying violence. This news of the 'A' certificate is the testimony to the film's concept and also that it is going to create a rage among the masses.

The recently released trailer for the film is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action superstar, Prabhas, come together.

SALAAR

Hombale Films 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju and Madhu Guruswamy among others will be seen in key roles. Simrat Kaur, who is known for her work in Telugu and Hindi cinema, will be seen in an item number in the film.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. It will face a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, which is also releasing on the same date.