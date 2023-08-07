trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645785
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SALAAR: PART 1 – CEASEFIRE

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Starcast To Avoid Media Interaction Ahead Of Trailer Launch? Here's What We Know

As per the source close to the project, "The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film's story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023
  • Starcast includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu

Trending Photos

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Starcast To Avoid Media Interaction Ahead Of Trailer Launch? Here's What We Know Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Widely appreciated, 'Salaar: Part 1' Teaser – Ceasefire has left the audience talking about it in no time. Prashanth Neel's directorial has certainly piqued the excitement of the audience. However, makers seem to keep the curtains off till the trailer and don't want any information to go out to the public before that.

As much as the excitement for 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is raising with days, the team is keeping it on the edge. The little glimpse of its thrilling world in the teaser has only piqued the chatter around a lot of things about this Prabhas starrer. But, certainly, the actors have been asked to stay away from any sort of media interaction till the trailer gets launched. However, we can expect the trailer to be more than what we could even expect. 

As per the source close to the project, "The Cast of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will not be giving any interviews with the media to avoid any information related to the film's story getting out to the public. The makers want the audience to experience the grandness of Salaar in the trailer itself."

Moreover, the audience is still dwelling on the question if they get to see any international connection in the film as the teaser showed Prabhas fighting the international mafia. Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train