हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan to make Telugu film debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Godfather'

Apart from Salman Khan, 'Godfather' will also star Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

Salman Khan to make Telugu film debut with Chiranjeevi-starrer &#039;Godfather&#039;

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be making his Telugu cinema debut with ‘Godfather’, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and welcomed his co-star by writing, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan!"

"Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan," he added.

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi had also posted a photo in which he could be seen all smiles while welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

Directed by Mohan Raja, ‘Godfather’ is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’ which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanChiranjeeviNayantharaRam CharanGodfatherTollywoodBollywoodTelegu Cinema
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Vikram' release date out, film to hit theatres on June 3

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann