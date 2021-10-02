Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya 'decide to part ways as husband and wife', announce separation on social media!

New Delhi: Ending days of speculation, south stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have announced separation. The couple took to social media and in a joint statement, broke the unfortunate news of their splitsville.

ChaySam (as they were fondly called by fans) have 'decided to part ways as husband and wife'. In a tweet, Naga Chaitanya wrote: To all our well-wishers.

After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on

Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017 followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017 respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi released on September 30, 2021.