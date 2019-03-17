Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya finish dubbing for Majili

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni have completed dubbing for their upcoming film Majili. Not only the lead pair, but others from the cast have also completed dubbing for the respective roles and post-production work is going to come to an end very soon.

Photograph of Naga Chaitanya while dubbing for his role has been unveiled by the makers to announce the update and it is going viral as the actor looks pretty good in his new look. The film is slated for release on April 5 and the actors are going to take part in promotions very soon.

Actors Chaitanya and Samantha are playing the roles of Poorna and Sravani and they will be seen playing an on screen couple in this film. Shot in the backdrop of Vizag, Majili is an emotional romantic entertainer written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The teaser of the film unveiled got one crore digital views.

Divyansha Kaushik is playing the second female lead role in the movie.

Music is composed by Gopi Sundar while Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing this film which also has Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali and others in key roles.

Three songs from the jukebox are unveiled till now and tunes composed by Gopi Sunder have been going viral for the melodious tunes it has. The pre-release event will be held on a large scale and the date will be announced very soon.

Shiva Nirvana has directed Ninnu Kori earlier and audience have a lot of expectations on this film.