Samantha Akkineni changes her name on social media after split with Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: A day after south stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, Sam has again changed her name on social media.

After going by ‘S’ for a while, she changed it back to ‘Samantha’.

However, Sam has not gone back to her maiden name which was Samantha Ruth Prabhu but this name change was the first thing which came into everyone’s notice and sparked controversy among fans. This was the first sign where people started questioning their marriage status and since then their personal lives have been hitting the limelight.

For the unversed, On Saturday (October 2), south stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation. The couple took to social media and in a joint statement, broke the unfortunate news of their splitsville.

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

