samantha akkineni

Samantha Akkineni confirms her cameo in Manmadhudu 2

Manmadhudu 2 is a romantic comedy film.

Samantha Akkineni confirms her cameo in Manmadhudu 2

The rumours of Samantha Akkineni's cameo in Manmadhudu 2 has been doing rounds since a long time. At the Majili success meet which took place recently, the actress confirmed that she is a part of the film and that she will be doing an extended cameo. 

She said, “I am so happy to be part of the film in which my father-in-law is playing the lead role and my best friend is directing. I cannot reveal much about the film, but it is true that I am doing a cameo in the film.” This will be Samantha’s third film with her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna, while the first one was Manam and second one is Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

We know that a sequel to Manmadhudu is on its way after 17 long years and this is something the fans of Akkineni Nagarjuna are pretty happy about. The sequel is titled Manmadhudu 2 and is being directed by Rahul Ravindran and has Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

Manmadhudu 2 is a romantic comedy film which has also actors like Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh Jhansi, Lakshmi and Tamil actor Devadarshini besides many others.

The first schedule of the film, which took place at specially erected sets in Hyderabad was completed and now, the team flew to Portugal of a 40-day schedule. Keep space for more updates from this crazy project.

Once they are back from the Portugal schedule, Samantha will take part in the shoot here.

 

