Samantha Akkineni to have a cameo in Manmadhudu 2?

Telugu audience and many members of the film fraternity are pretty happy as very soon, the sequel for Manmadhudu, a 2002 blockbuster will go on floors. The minute it was announced, it spread good vibes all over and fans of Nagarjuna are awaiting the release.

Manmadhudu 2 has been making headlines for some time now and looks like the time to take the project on the floors has finally arrived. The Rahul Ravindran directorial will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady and as per the latest news, actress Samantha Akkineni might make a cameo in it. While this news is doing rounds on social media, few netizens have even said that the news is true. But nothing from the makers or the cast has been announced about having Samantha on board for a cameo. Sam and Nagarjuna acted together in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and this will be their second film together.

Just like the title says, this film is going to be a romantic entertainer. Nagarjuna, who was impressed with Rahul’s work in Chi La Sow has given a chance to the young director to work with him. As of now, Rahul is working very hard to prove himself and give his best for the film.

Manmadhudu 2 will be going on floors in April if everything goes as per the plans. Rahul and Nagarjuna have drafted the final script after necessary changes and the team is pretty confident about it being a hit.

Nagarjuna also has Bangarraju on cards and this is the prequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. He is yet to begin shooting for this film.