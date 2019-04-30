Samantha Akkineni joins the shoot of Manmadhudu 2 in Portugal

After completing the first schedule successfully in Hyderabad, the cast and crew of Manmadhudu 2 flew to Portugal for the second and extensive schedule. Directed by Rahul Ravindram the actor who turned director, the film is co jointly produced by Nagarjun and P Kiran (Gemini Kiran)undr Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations banners in association with Viacome18 Motion Pictures.

The film has Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady and an extended cameo by Samantha Akkineni. The shoot is currently happening at Portugal and Amala Akkineni is also present at the locations, spending some quality time with Nagarjuna, and also, throwing some parties to the cast and crew.

Looks like even Samantha is present here and is taking part in the shoot for her extended cameo. She posted on her status on Instagram that she is on the flight, and travelling to Portugal.

The makers have released some amazing and beautiful working stills from the sets and they are stunning. Nag and Rakul are looking fabulous as a couple in these stills.

Nagarjuna also shared a working out video of his and Rakul in his Twitter handle. Despite the shoot, both Nag and Rakul are not missing their work out routine.

Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing music for this film while M Sukumar is handling the cinematography.

The film is said to be a sequel to Manmadhudu, which released 17 years ago. Fans of Akkineni Nagarjuna are pretty excited to see their favourite actor as Manmadhudu once again.