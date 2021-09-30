Samantha Akkineni REACTS to rumours of her leaving Hyderabad amid divorce reports

New Delhi: South star Samantha Akkineni recently had a Ask Me Anything (AMA) on social media and her fans had some cool questions to pop. One of her followers wanted to know if she has plans to move out of Hyderabad.

A fan asked Samantha: “Are you really moving to Mumbai?” to which the Family Man 2 actress replied saying, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily."

She clarified that these are baseless rumours. Recently, speculation over her personal life is high and many reports suggest that all is not well between her and hubby actor Naga Chaitanya.

However, Naga in one of his latest interviews called it a mere rumour and even revealed that initially he felt 'hurt' by such reports.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga, on the other hand has Love Story with Sai Pallavi up for release today.