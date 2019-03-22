Samantha Akkineni shares a heartfelt note post wrapping Oh Baby

Actor Samantha Akkineni is pretty excited as she has completed shooting for her upcoming film Oh Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave. The actress took to Instagram to express her happiness, she posted a still from the film and wrote, “Today I am so grateful.. to the universe to God to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction .. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs.” (sic)

The actor also said that she knows the film will always remain special because her character in the film is her favorite one among all the roles that she has played till now. She is pretty excited about the film which is set to release later this year. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film also has Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Lakshmi in key roles.

To the photograph she has shared, she further added, “But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth .. as I wrap yet another film #OhBaby I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special . My dear director @nandureddyy for always being my great big (panda emoji) and giving me my most most most favourite character yet.” (sic)

The film is the Telugu remake of Korean drama Miss Granny. Lakshmi is playing the older version of Samantha in the film.

As soon as the film was wrapped, the actor shared a photograph with the crew and wrote, "If life gave you a second chance. Say hi to ‘Baby ‘ ... I am her and she is me.. #OhBaby this summer. join us on the funnest ride ever .. @nandureddyy" (sic)