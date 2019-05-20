Samantha Akkineni's 'Oh Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave to release soon

Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming film Oh Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave was wrapped up a few months ago and the film is in the post-production stage. This film is an official Telugu remake of Korean Drama Miss Granny.

As per the latest update, the film might release either in June or July and is connected to the cricket world cup match. Amidst the impending Cricket World Cup which starts from May 30 in London and concludes on July 14, producer Suresh Babu wants to release the film either in June or by the end of the world cup match. Suresh Babu has decided to go against the trend, while other filmmakers are rescheduling the releases of their films.

Suresh is pretty sure that fans of Samantha will definitely come to the theatres to watch her performance.

If you are a Samantha fan, then keep yourself free from your busy schedules for Oh Baby Entha Sakkagunnave, and will release on by the time cricket world cup match comes to an end. Yes. 'Oh Baby!' is an official Telugu remake of Korean Drama Miss Granny. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and also has Naga Shaurya and senior actress Lakshmi in a key role.

The film is all about a 70-year-old granny who finds herself in the body of a 20-year-old girl, after clicking a photograph in the studio. Samantha, took to her Instagram handle a few days ago to announce the wrap of the film and said that this role of hers in this film is very special for her.