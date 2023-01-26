Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Internet as she Performs Rigorous Pull-ups in gym, Says, ‘It ain’t over till...’- Watch

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one such actress who never fails to amaze her fans with her strength, determination and grit. The actress has left everyone impressed with her performance in ‘Yashoda’ and took over the entire social media universe by storm. Now, she is all set for her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’ while she is battling the auto-immune condition Myositis at the same time.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen performing rigorous pull-ups in the gym. “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity You’ve gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think,” she captioned the post. The video is really encouraging and positive since she is dealing with Myositis at this time.

Actress Alia Bhatt also dropped a fire emoji on the post. Fans of the actress hailed the strenght and motivation of the actress and started sharing their love in the comments section. “Way to go Sam,” commented one user. “The woman who never gave up,” added another user.

Watch the video shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

Recently, a verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of 'Shaakuntalam' and wrote on the picture: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

To this, she hit back by saying, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow.”

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’, besides ‘Citadel’.